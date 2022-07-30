Kepler (toe) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to July 27, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler was out of the lineup for the last three games due to a fractured pinky toe, and the issue will force him to spend time on the injured list. Since the move was backdated, the 29-year-old should be eligible to return as early as next weekend. However, it's not yet clear when the Twins expect Kepler to return. Kyle Garlick and Gilberto Celestino should see additional playing time in right field while Kepler is sidelined.