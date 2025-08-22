The Twins could recall Abel from Triple-A St. Paul to make a start this weekend against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Abel and Taj Bradley are tentatively penciled in to start at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, the Twins have yet to name starting pitchers for those days, so the two right-handers might make their next starts at the big-league level instead. Acquired from the Phillies on July 30, Abel has posted a 1.76 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings in his first three outings with St. Paul.