Abel (1-2) earned the win Saturday against the Phillies, allowing three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Making just his second start since joining Minnesota, Abel delivered his finest outing with his new club against the team that traded him away this past July. The right-hander spun six shutout innings for the first time since his major-league debut back in mid-May, and he tied his season high in strikeouts. Given his prospect pedigree and sparkling season finale, the 2020 first-rounder should be under consideration for a back-end rotation spot for the rebuilding Twins in 2026 but will still likely need to prove himself during spring training. Abel will finish the campaign with a rough 6.23 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB over 39 frames.