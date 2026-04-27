Twins' Mick Abel: Resumes playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Twins manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Abel (elbow) has resumed playing catch and "all signs have been encouraging," Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Abel is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list Saturday, and while he is not expected to be ready to go by that date, his absence will not extend much longer if he continues to progress at his current pace. The right-hander has missed the last couple weeks of action with right elbow inflammation. Abel's spot in the rotation is currently being filled by Connor Prielipp, who will start Monday's game versus the Mariners.
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