Eeles will begin the season on the Triple-A injured list after undergoing offseason surgery to address a cartilage issue, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Eeles signed with the Twins for $500 out of an independent league last year and then rose quickly from Low-A to Triple-A during the season. He hit .307/.435/.497 with 12 home runs and 41 stolen bases between three levels and hit .299 with a .919 OPS at Triple-A. It was the first season in the minors for the Cedarville University graduate, so he could be a late bloomer at age 25 if healthy.