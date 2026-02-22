Eeles left Sunday's spring training game against the Tigers due to left shoulder discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eeles suffered the injury on a collision with teammate Enrique Bradfield in the outfield. Eeles is aiming to earn a bench spot on the big-league roster, so this injury certainly won't help his cause if it forces him to miss additional time. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward.