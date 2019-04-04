Twins' Royce Lewis: Back at High-A
Lewis will open the year back with High-A Fort Myers, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
The Twins' top prospect and one of the top prospects in all of baseball, Lewis hit .255/.327/.399 (good for a 110 wRC+) with five home runs and six steals in 46 games at High-A last year. We should expect him to dominate in a return trip to the Florida State League before receiving a promotion to Double-A in the first half.
