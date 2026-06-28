Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Take advantage of a full week at Coors Field

In one of the weirdest quirks of the schedule in 2026, we are about two weeks away from the All-Star break and the Rockies have somehow yet to play a full week at Coors Field. But that's changing this week, as they get set to host the Marlins for a four-game set before the Giants come in for three more over the weekend.

That's a nice little bonus for your Giants and especially Marlins hitters, but it's also, finally, our first chance to take advantage of a full week of games for those marginal Rockies hitters – so, basically everyone but Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak, who you are starting every week, more or less. And yes, you should be excited about that, especially if you're looking for some short-term fill ins.

The most obvious place to start is with TJ Rumfield (70%) at first base, who has enjoyed a really solid rookie season, hitting .291 despite some underwhelming underlying numbers. I think he's a prime regression candidate in the medium- to long-term, but I think he's worth targeting as a viable starting option this week wherever you can fit him in your lineup.

But there are multiple hitters worth keeping in mind for this week beyond him. Jake McCarthy (47%) is hitting .315 with four homers and five steals at Coors Field, and Troy Johnston (29%) is hitting .336/.390/.461. And then there's Willi Castro, who is hitting .331 at Coors and is eligible at every single position except for catcher right now, so you probably have somewhere for him in your lineup. Any one of those guys would be a viable option this week.

None of these guys besides maybe Rumfield is likely to matter much for your team the rest of the way. In fact, with a full week of road games on the schedule next week, these might just be one-week streamers for you. But with the help of Coors Field, they could be very good streamers, so don't overlook them if you need that short-term boost.

Here's who else we're looking to add ahead of Week 15:

Week 15 Waiver Targets

Catcher

Francisco Alvarez, Mets (45%)

I understand that it's hard to break through at catcher these days, but Alvarez's roster rate still strikes me as unusually low. He's had some occasional contact issues, but he is also hitting .263 with four homers in 15 starts since his return from the IL, and his .344 overall xwOBA is the best mark of his career. He needs to be rostered in at least all two-catcher leagues, and I'd take him over the likes of Salvador Perez, Alejandro Kirk, and Dalton Rushing, among catchers rostered more highly than him.

Deep league option: Victor Caratini, Twins (18%) – There could be some risk for Caratini's playing time when Ryan Jeffers is back from the IL, but he was playing plenty of first base and DH before Jeffers' injury, and I suspect we'll continue to see plenty of that as long as Caratini is hitting well. He's hitting .350/.420/.617 in the month of June and is a fine hot-hand play.

Another Deep league option: Cooper Ingle, Guardians (12%) – Given how much the Guardians value defense at catcher, it's not a big surprise that Ingle hasn't actually played catcher yet. But the Guardians have needs in the outfield and at DH, and he started all three games this weekend, so it looks like they're going to give him a chance coming off a breakout campaign down at Triple-A.

First Base

Luis Garcia, Nationals (66%)

There's a real limit to how much value Garcia can ever bring to the table since he has started just one game against a left-handed pitcher since April. You can probably continue to ignore him in most points leagues unless you have deeper benches and daily lineup decisions. But he's a good hitter against righties and is especially hot right now, with four homers in his past five games entering play Sunday and an OPS over 1.000 in June. The Nationals are set to kick off this week with three straight games against lefties, but I would imagine they don't want him sitting out four straight days (including an off day Thursday), especially coming off a two-homer game Sunday. So I'd guess we'll see him starting at least one of those. He's a fine hot-hand play.

Deep league option: Ty France, Padres (3%) – Speaking of the hot hand, France's is heating up. He homered both Wednesday and Friday of this week and is up to four over his past seven games. He's actually been solid for much of the season, hitting .255/.307/.503 albeit with counting stat opportunities that limit the upside. But as a short-term fill-in, he has some use.

Second Base

Sam Antonacci, White Sox (76%)

Antonacci scored in his first two trips to the plate Sunday as I was writing this and is now hitting .276/.395/.416 with a 162-game pace of 10 homers, 104 runs, and 28 steals. That's basically your typical Nico Hoerner season and basically nothing about it looks unsustainable – he makes a lot of contact, hits a lot of line drives and has plus athleticism, leading to a .303 xBA and .442 xSLG that he's actually underperforming to date. Antonacci looks like a viable starting option in basically any league format right now at either second base or outfield, and he's especially valuable in OBP leagues thanks to his hidden talent – he has been hit by 16 pitches this season and 6.2% of his plate appearances as a professional have ended in a hit-by pitch, which would be the highest mark in MLB history of his sustained it.

Deep league option: Donovan Walton, Angels (3%) – Walton is a 32-year-old journeyman, so the likeliest outcome is he ends up being more or less totally useless in Fantasy before long. But he was hitting .282/.429/.481 down at Triple-A this season and is hitting .318/.341/.506 in 28 games with the Angels, so there's a hot hand play for your middle or corner infield spots.

Third Base

Royce Lewis, Twins (62%)

Lewis has slowed down a bit lately, but he still had a three-hit game Friday and is hitting .282/.329/.500 with four homers and two steals in 20 games since coming back from Triple-A. He adjusted his stance and swing during that run in the minors and has cut his strikeout rate to 21.2% while bumping his average exit velocity up to 89.8 mph – and his sky-high pull-air% all season bodes well for his chances to keep outperforming his power metrics. With eligibility at either corner infield spot (and a couple of starts at second base under his belt), you can probably find a spot for Lewis somewhere in your lineup.

Deep league option: Ronny Mauricio, Mets (4%) – It's pretty clear there's nothing left for Mauricio to learn at Triple-A. He has spent 144 games there, hitting .307/.360/.533, significantly better even than his line in the lower minors. It's time for him to show something at the MLB level, and while I'm skeptical, the power and speed combo in his skill set remains extremely intriguing. Let's see if he can do something with his latest opportunity.

Shortstop

Nasim Nunez, Nationals (41%)

Nunez has been the best source of steals in the majors all season, but he hasn't been much more than that for most of it. That has started to change in recent weeks, however, as he is hitting .358/.411/.448 in the month of June. There doesn't seem to much in his underlying skill set to back up a change of this magnitude, but we might as well take advantage of a rare stretch where he's playing like something more than just a steals specialist.

Deep league option: Anthony Volpe, Yankees (26%) – Volpe is kind of a punchline at this point, which is why many of you seemingly haven't noticed that he's actually been pretty good this season. He's remade his swing yet again and is generating basically no power, but he's getting on base at a solid clip and putting up a 30-plus steal pace when he gets there. He isn't a great hitter, or anything, but Volpe has his uses.

Outfield

Chase DeLauter, Guardians (73%)

The lack of power from DeLauter has convinced many that he was an early-season fluke, and that specific part of his game might be. His quality of contact metrics have tanked since the early part of the season, to the point where his .352 expected wOBA on contact is actually a below-average mark. But he still makes a ton of contact (13.3% strikeout rate), he still hits a ton of line drives, and he still puts the ball in the air to the pull side, so I think he should still be better than we've seen lately. DeLauter is back from the IL this weekend and should at least be a .275 hitter with 15-plus homer pop – with the potential for more.

Dylan Crews, Nationals (47%)

I think he's starting to figure it out. You won't be able to tell by his .220/.264/.396 line in June, but even there, you see signs of it – a .176 ISO would actually be the best mark of his career. But you see it even more in the underlying numbers, where Crews has a solid .329 expected wOBA in the month. We're seeing a bit more pop from Crews without having to sacrifice contact skills, with his average exit velocity up to 90.9 mph, 1.2 mph up from last season. He still isn't a perfect hitter, and he isn't the guy we thought he would be. But there's a lot of room between "superstar" and "useful player" and I think Crews will end up on the right side of that gap before long.

Samad Taylor, Padres (28%)

It's almost certainly a fluke. Taylor is a 27-year-old who has never done much of note with a few cups of coffee in the majors, but he's suddenly hitting .344/.432/.406 entering play Sunday? You don't need to know advanced stats to know this is probably a fluke, though the .477 BABIP tells that story well, too. On the other hand, his .338 xwOBA suggests there's something here with Taylor, who does at least have plenty of speed and a decent lineup spot for the Padres, who desperately need any bats with life. For some cheap speed and hopefully at least a helpful batting average moving forward, he looks useful in Roto leagues.

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees (50%)

Like with Crews, Dominguez is constantly compared to the player he was supposed to be as a prospect and not the guy he actually is. However you do have to search harder for reasons to be optimistic about Dominguez, who isn't quite taking his latest opportunity by the horns just yet. I will give him this, though: Dominguez is hitting well against lefties, something the switch-hitter has struggled with in his career. He's stealing bases and hitting for decent contact so far, so now he just needs to get the power stroke going. We know that potential is there, so I still like betting on Dominguez in five-outfielder leagues.

Henry Bolte, Athletics (45%)

It took Bolte a few weeks, but he looks like he belongs, hitting .309/.387/.432 in the month of June. He has struck out 34 times in 94 plate appearances, which is the one red flag in the profile, but he hits the ball hard and he is a premium athlete, so he might be able to keep outrunning expectations – literally, sometimes, as he's on something like a 35-steal pace in June. I think that's a number he could even improve on moving forward, given his athleticism.

Starting Pitcher

Sean Burke, White Sox (67%)

Two of Burke's 11-best swinging strike performances as a big-leaguer have come in his past twos starts, and it might not be just a fluke, as he's also posted two of his eight highest average fastball velocity readings ever in those two starts. It's always been a decent four-seamer, but an extra tick or two of velocity can help it play up even more, and that can help the whole arsenal play. It's a limited sample size, with the most recent start coming against a Guardians lineup that feels increasingly overwhelmed without Jose Ramirez around, so take it with a grain of salt. But I'm more intrigued by Burke than ever before, and he has a two-start week against the Orioles and those same Guardians this week, so I think we should just add him in every league just in case.

Trevor Rogers, Orioles (67%)

The thing that's tough about Rogers is there hasn't been a great reason why he's spent the past year-plus going from terrible to incredible to terrible and then back to seemingly useful again over the past few starts. Maybe a half-tick of velocity in one direction or another is the difference between all that? His four-seamer was terrific in his most recent outing, a matchup against the Nationals Friday, who had been the best lineup in baseball against lefties this season. He finished June with a 2.05 ERA, and while the strikeouts aren't back yet, they've been getting better in recent starts, so I think it's okay to get back on board with a guy who was, let's not forget, one of the best pitchers in baseball last season.

Jake Bennett, Red Sox (25%)

Bennett doesn't have the ceiling of someone like Payton Tolle because he's missing the elite velocity from the left side, but he's managed to be pretty productive anyway in some similar ways. Bennett is another big lefty who gets way down on the mound, generating more than seven feet of extension with his release, allowing his four-seamer to play up even more than his 93 mph average velocity would suggest. He has generated whiffs on 29% of swings on the pitch, while his changeup pairs nicely with it and has a 35% whiff rate of its own. His next two matchups heading into the break are against the Angels and White Sox, and I think Bennett is a viable option for both.

Brandon Sproat, Brewers (36%)

You can see it with Sproat, for sure. It's easier to see coming off a 10-strikeout start against the Reds, but the talent has always been there, with the big velocity and big spin rates and big, bendy breaking balls. It remains a question of consistency, and that's where I remain skeptical about buying in on him. But if you are going to buy in, now is the time, as he gets the Reds again in Milwaukee this week, followed by what looks like a two-start week against the Cardinals and Pirates the following week.

Relief Pitcher

Joey Cantillo, Guardians (58%)

We have seen a marked shift in Cantillo's approach lately. He introduced a cutter early in June and has seen a spike in his curveball usage in his past three starts, coinciding with one of the best stretches of his career. He has allowed one run in three straight starts, and has nine strikeouts in each of his past two to push him to 22 strikeouts in 19 innings in the past three. The changeup has always been Cantillo's biggest weapon, while his low-90s fastball has never really worked all that well for him, so deprioritizing that pitch makes sense, and it's working for him right now. I'm more intrigued than I've ever been by Cantillo, honestly, and with the Rangers, Twins, and Marlins on the schedule to close out the second half, he's got a chance to keep it going.

Emilio Pagan, Reds (60%)

Established closers usually don't lose their jobs because of injuries, and in the case of the Reds' bullpen, nobody took this job from him. Pagan is working his way back from his hamstring injury and assuming all goes well in what is expected to potentially be his final appearance Sunday, he could be cleared to return from the IL this week. Pagan has his doubters, but he was excellent last season and his struggles early this season could be explained by the hamstring being at less than 100%. At the very least, in any league where you need saves, I'm going to add Pagan and see if he can turn it around now that he's back to health.