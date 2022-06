Engel went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Toronto.

Engel made it on base in all but one of his plate appearances and swiped his eighth and ninth bases. He's reached base safely in his last four starts, going 6-for-18 in that span. Tuesday, he hit sixth in Chicago's lineup for the third time in his last four appearances.