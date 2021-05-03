Engel suffered his setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain and is at least three weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
It's a poorly-timed setback for the White Sox, as Luis Robert was ruled out for most of the season with a strained hip flexor Monday. Engel could be the primary center fielder once he's ready to go, but that won't happen until the last few days of May at the earliest.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Could return early May•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Out until late April•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Won't be back for road trip•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Formally moved to IL•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Facing multi-week absence•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•