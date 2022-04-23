Pollock is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Pollock played all nine innings in Friday's game after missing nearly two weeks with a hamstring injury, so he is seemingly being held out Saturday for maintenance purposes. Adam Engel will get the start in center field Saturday, and Andrew Vaughn will get the nod in right field
