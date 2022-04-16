Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Pollock (hamstring) is "around 80-85 percent," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Pollock has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for a week, but the White Sox have remained optimistic that the outfielder will be able to return following a minimal stay on the injured list. He's expected to head to Triple-A Charlotte to make some rehab appearances soon, and it appears likely that he'll be cleared to rejoin the major-league club sometime next week.