White Sox's AJ Reed: Claimed by White Sox
Reed was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Monday and assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.
Reed has stalled out at Triple-A over the last four seasons. His .260/.351/.517 slash line at that level is good for a 120 wRC+, though he owns just a 90 wRC+ this season. He shouldn't be considered anything other than a lottery ticket for the White Sox at this point in his career. Ryan Burr (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...