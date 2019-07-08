Reed was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Monday and assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Reed has stalled out at Triple-A over the last four seasons. His .260/.351/.517 slash line at that level is good for a 120 wRC+, though he owns just a 90 wRC+ this season. He shouldn't be considered anything other than a lottery ticket for the White Sox at this point in his career. Ryan Burr (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.