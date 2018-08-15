Hansen allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one over two scoreless innings for High-A Kannapolis.

This was Hansen's first start following his demotion from Double-A Birmingham. Hansen, who led the minor leagues in strikeouts in 2017, hit a developmental road block this year, starting with a right forearm injury in spring training. The 23-year-old right-hander didn't start pitching in game conditions until June and by that time, was all out of rhythm, having walked 42 over 35.2 innings. The White Sox hope Hansen can build off his two-inning outing and finish the season with some positives.