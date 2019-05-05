White Sox's Alec Hansen: Promoted to Double-A
Hansen was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hansen has tried his hand at Double-A in each of the last two seasons, struggling to a 6.07 ERA in 11 starts. He'll be back there as a reliever this time around after recording a 2.13 ERA and a 44.7 percent strikeout rate in 12.2 innings of relief for High-A Winston Salem.
