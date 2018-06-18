Hansen (forearm) was tagged for six runs on nine hits and a walk across 4.2 innings in his season debut for Double-A Birmingham on Saturday. He struck out four during the outing.

Hansen wasn't especially sharp in his season debut, which was delayed after he experienced right forearm tightness during spring training. Assuming Hansen regains velocity in his subsequent outings and shows improved command, he should still be viewed as one of the higher-upside pitching prospects in the White Sox's system. Hansen racked up 191 strikeouts across stops at three different affiliates in 2017 to lead all minor-league pitchers.