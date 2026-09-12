Kay (9-9) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings.

Kay needed 67 pitches to complete four innings, but he tossed just 38 of his offerings for strikes, so the issues in finding the strike zone conspired against him. Kay has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four appearances and is winless in his last six starts, going 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA over that stretch. The six-year veteran will try to turn things around in a marquee matchup in his upcoming start, as he's scheduled to take the ball on the road against the Guardians next.