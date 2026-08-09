White Sox's Anthony Kay: Earns ninth win

Kay (9-5) allowed two runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Saturday.

This was a second straight quality start to begin August for the left-hander. He's allowed two runs over his last 12.1 innings, though he has just a 7:2 K:BB over those games. It's the first time he's covered at least six innings in consecutive starts this season. Kay has a 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 94:43 K:BB through 116 innings over 24 appearances (22 starts) on the year. Kay is projected for a road start in Detroit in his next outing.