Kay allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Kay was a little better this time out. He kept the Padres off the scoreboard for three innings, but he gave up solo home runs to Miguel Andujar and Manny Machado in the fourth inning, making this the second time in three starts he's allowed multiple homers. Kay is now at a 5.70 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 20:15 K:BB over 30 innings through seven appearances (five starts) this season. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.