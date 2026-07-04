White Sox's Anthony Kay: Start shortened by rain delay

Kay did not factor into the decision of Friday's extra-inning loss to the Guardians, when he allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two across four innings.

Kay kept the Guardians in check for most of Friday's start outside of an RBI single to Travis Bazzana in the third inning. Kay tossed only 48 pitches (27 strikes), but his outing was cut short by a two-hour rain delay, resulting in Jordan Hicks and the White Sox's bullpen taking over in the fifth inning. Kay will take a 4.39 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 84 innings into his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Red Sox.