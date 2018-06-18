White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could return over weekend

Garcia (hamstring) could return from the disabled list over the weekend, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Garcia, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 with a hamstring injury, is in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. He's appeared in five games for the Knights so far, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a homer and three walks. The plan is for Garcia to play nine innings in back-to-back games with Charlotte on Tuesday and Wednesday before being reevaluated. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Garcia could rejoin the White Sox sometime during the team's four-game series with the Athletics that starts Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories