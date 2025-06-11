Eisert picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Astros. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over a perfect inning.

With no established closer in place, Eisert became the first White Sox reliever to notch multiple saves this season Tuesday. After a rough April (6.00 ERA), the southpaw has found his stride, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 over his past 10 appearances. This season, the 27-year-old owns a 4.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 28.1 innings.