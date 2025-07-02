White Sox's Brandon Eisert: Opening Wednesday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eisert will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers lineup typically features two left-handed hitters (Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman) in the top four spots in the order, so the White Sox will likely have the left-handed Eisert work the opening frame or two before exiting the contest. Right-hander Sean Burke is slated to work in bulk relief behind Eisert.
