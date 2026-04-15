White Sox's Brandon Eisert: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Eisert to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Eisert spent less than a week with the big club and gave up four runs on six hits with a 2:1 K:BB in 2.1 innings. His roster spot will be taken by fellow lefty Tyler Gilbert, who will offer more length in the bullpen.
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