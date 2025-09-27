Baldwin went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a double Friday against the Nationals.

Baldwin drove in two with a double in the first inning, while also drawing his fourth start in his last five games. He has at least one hit in four of those contests, including two doubles. Despite the positive results in the short term, Baldwin has an 85 wRC+ across 321 plate appearances this season and is unlikely to be assured a role to begin 2026.