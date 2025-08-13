White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Late addition to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Tigers.
Baldwin was not in the initial lineup, but he's been subbed in for Mike Tauchman (shoulder), who was scratched. After homering in back-to-back contests last week, Baldwin has gone hitless over his last three games.
