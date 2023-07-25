Shaw was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, per the MLB's transactions log.
Shaw was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Saturday, and after failing to draw any interest from around the league, he'll end up in Charlotte. He owns a 4.03 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 21 appearances this season at Triple-A (22.1 innings).
