The White Sox recalled Perez from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Perez was optioned to Charlotte after a brief stint with the White Sox in mid-May, and he's slashed .224/.292/.336 in the minors since then. Perez likely won't get much playing time in the majors behind Yasmani Grandal and Seby Zavala, though he can also play first base in a pinch. Adam Haseley was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.