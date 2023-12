The White Sox designated Perez for assignment Saturday.

Perez's odds of making Chicago's Opening Day roster were already low following the addition of Martin Maldonado, and he'll officially be pushed off the 40-man to clear a spot for Chris Flexen. Perez will now serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Charlotte, where he slashed .240/.295/.408 with 34 RBI across 312 plate appearances last season.