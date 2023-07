Perez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, per the MLB's transactions log.

Perez was promoted to the big leagues at the beginning of July and wasn't able to get much going at the dish. He went 1-for-11 with a double and an RBI, and he'll now head to the minors where he'll have a better chance to see consistent at-bats. The White Sox have yet to announce a corresponding move.