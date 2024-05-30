Flexen (2-5) allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

Flexen doesn't have the best command, but he hit a low point for the year with this outing. The right-hander has surrendered 16 runs across 18.1 innings over his last four starts, and Wednesday was the first time in that span he's completed five innings. He's now at a 5.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB over 54 innings across 12 appearances (10 starts) this season. Flexen is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Cubs.