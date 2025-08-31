White Sox's Curtis Mead: Taking control at hot corner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mead will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Mead will be making his fourth consecutive start after going 2-for-11 with a double and two runs over the previous three contests. The 24-year-old, acquired from the Rays at the trade deadline, could get a long look in September.
