Mead went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI on Thursday against the Twins.

Mead has started eight straight games and 10 of the last 11 contests while playing exclusively at third base. In that 11-game span, he's gone 13-for-44 (.295) with three RBI, seven runs scored and five doubles. Mead also has a seven-game hitting streak and should continue to see regular at-bats so long as Miguel Vargas (wrist) is sidelined.