The White Sox traded Mead to the Nationals on Saturday in exchange for minor-league catcher Boston Smith.

Mead was DFA'd by Chicago on Wednesday, but he'll rejoin a 40-man roster after being traded to Washington. The 25-year-old infielder has slashed just .238/.300/.317 across 445 plate appearances in his MLB career, but he posted a .908 OPS in Triple-A last season.