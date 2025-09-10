Mead is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Mead had started in each of Chicago's last 12 games, but he'll hit the bench while the White Sox welcome Miguel Vargas (wrist) back from the injured list. Given that he slashed a middling .255/.300/.362 over that 12-game stretch, Mead may not have made a compelling enough of a case for the White Sox to continue giving him everyday at-bats in the corner infield ahead of Mead and Lenyn Sosa. The right-handed-hitting Mead will likely continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, however.