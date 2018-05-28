White Sox's Daniel Palka: Records multi-hit game
Palka went 2-for-4 Sunday in the loss to Detroit.
Palka delivered two base knocks for the second consecutive game, pushing his batting average to .281 through 25 games on the season. He's also hit four home runs and has driven in 16 RBI with two stolen bases.
