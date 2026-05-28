Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

White Sox's David Sandlin: Wins in MLB debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sandlin (1-0) got the win Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with four strikeouts across six innings.

Sandlin stunned in his professional baseball debut as he retired every batter he faced (18 straight) after giving up a leadoff home run to Byron Buxton. The rookie took the rotation spot of Noah Schultz (knee) after the latter was placed on the 15-day injured list and was highly efficient, needing only 61 pitches (41 strikes) to get through six innings. Sandlin did not cover more than four innings in any of his last four Triple-A starts, but he was able to notch a quality start Wednesday. The 25-year-old is projected to next take the mound in a rematch against the Twins next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!