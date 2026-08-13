White Sox's Davis Martin: Ejected from start after hit-by-pitch

Martin was ejected from Thursday's start against the Reds in the third inning after hitting Sal Stewart with a pitch, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Stewart homered off Martin in the first inning and then was the leadoff hitter in the top of the third. Martin's second pitch of the latter plate appearance sailed over Stewart's head, and the next offering clipped Stewart's helmet, prompting Martin's ejection. The right-hander was ultimately charged with four runs on two hits and three walks over two-plus innings. Martin is tentatively lined up to face the Cubs next Tuesday, but he's facing a likely suspension as a result of Thursday's incident.