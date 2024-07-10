Thorpe didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Minnesota in the second game of a doubleheader, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk through six innings. He struck out one.

Thorpe was cruising Wednesday, holding the Twins to just one hit through five scoreless innings. However, the rookie right-hander would give up back-to-back homers to Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa in the sixth, allowing Minnesota to tie the game 2-2. Still, it was another solid outing from Thorpe -- he's now delivered four straight quality starts, allowing just five runs over 24.1 innings in that span. Overall, Thorpe is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB through his first six starts (32.2 innings). He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Royals in his next outing following the All-Star break.