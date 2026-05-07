White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Ramping up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thorpe (elbow) has thrown seven bullpen sessions as part of his rehab process, MLB.com reports.
Thorpe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, but that's not an indication of the progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It's unclear when he may begin a rehab assignment, but that will likely be the next step.
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