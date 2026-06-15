White Sox's Erick Fedde: Earns second win in relief Sunday

Fedde (2-5) earned the win Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.

Fedde entered in the fourth inning after Bryan Hudson and Sean Newcomb combined for 3.1 innings of one-run ball. The right-hander struck out two batters to finish the fourth before working around traffic in each of the next two frames. He stranded runners on the corners in both the fifth and sixth innings to preserve Chicago's lead and ultimately pick up his second win of the season. Fedde has pitched well of late, posting a 1.62 ERA across his last four appearances and he now owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 44:26 K:BB across 66 innings this season. The 33-year-old is scheduled to face Detroit on the road in his next outing.