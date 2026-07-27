White Sox's Erick Fedde: Tagged for three homers

Fedde did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Fedde was hurt by the long ball Sunday, surrendering three home runs. Jeremy Pena took him deep twice, including a leadoff blast to begin the game, while Taylor Trammell added a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning. It marked the first time since May 12 that Fedde has allowed multiple home runs in a start. After compiling a 5.40 ERA and 0-5 record through his first 11 starts, Fedde has now gone 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA over his last 10 outings. He's scheduled to make his next start Friday on the road against the Rays.