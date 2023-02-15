The White Sox expect Crochet (elbow) to return in mid-May, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The lefty, nearing the end of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, will sit out the White Sox's Cactus League slate before likely beginning a rehab assignment in April. Crochet posted a 2.82 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 54.1 relief innings in 2021, and he could be a valuable piece of Chicago's bullpen if he returns to form following April 2022 Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Not expected to start in 2023•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Opts for Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Likely needs Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Exits with trainer•