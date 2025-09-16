Taylor (groin) will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Taylor hasn't pitched since suffering a groin strain during Wednesday's game versus the Rays. After coming away from his bullpen session Monday without any issues, the White Sox have given him the green light to return to game action. The 23-year-old hasn't been extremely effective this year, however, accumulating a 5.68 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 31.2 innings in the majors.