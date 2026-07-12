White Sox's Grant Taylor: Collects fourth save

Taylor recorded his fourth save of the season in Saturday's 1-0 win over the A's, walking one and striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The 24-year-old right-hander closed out the combined shutout, needing 22 pitches (14 strikes) to produce the final five outs. Taylor has collected two of Chicago's three saves in July, with the third going to southpaw Sean Newcomb, and the duo could handle the closing duties for the White Sox the rest of the way unless the club picks up a late-inning arm at the trade deadline. On the season, Taylor sports a 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB through 48.1 innings.