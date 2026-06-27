White Sox's Grant Taylor: Earns third win Saturday

Taylor (3-1) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, striking out four over two perfect innings.

Taylor entered a tie game in the eighth inning and needed just 19 pitches to log two perfect frames. It snapped a streak of five straight outings in which the 24-year-old allowed at least one run, and he's now worked multiple frames in five of his past nine appearances. For the year, he's notched two saves and five holds to go along with a 2.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB across 41.1 innings.