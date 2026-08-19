Taylor earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, walking one while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

It was another impressive showing from Taylor, who's now held opponents without an earned run in his last 21.1 innings -- he's allowed just 10 hits while striking out 21 in that span. The 24-year-old right-hander's ERA is down to 2.05 across 66 innings this season with a 1.02 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB. The White Sox have continued to use a committee in the ninth inning, though Taylor remains the best option for saves in the South Side down the stretch.