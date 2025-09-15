White Sox's Grant Taylor: Throws bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott Merkin of MLB.comTaylor (groin) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, mmm reports.
Taylor had to be removed from an outing last Wednesday due to a right groin strain and hasn't made an appearance since. The White Sox will see how the reliever rebounds Tuesday before determining when he might be available to pitch again.
