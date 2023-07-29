Santos picked up the save Friday against the Guardians. He allowed one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

The hard-throwing right-hander completed the shutout, securing the win for Touki Toussaint. It was only Santos' second save this season, but both have come in July and Scott Merkin of MLB.com suggests Santos is the new closer in the absence of Liam Hendriks (elbow). Kendall Graveman was traded to the Astros on Friday and Keynan Middleton has struggled lately, pitching to a 8.59 ERA in July.