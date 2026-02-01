The White Sox designated Iriarte for assignment Sunday.

The right-hander received his first taste of the majors late in 2024 and gave up one earned run with a 6:8 K:BB over six innings. Iriarte failed to make Chicago's Opening Day roster last spring and stumbled to a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 BB/9 with Triple-A Charlotte in 2025, which has now cost him his place on the 40-man roster.